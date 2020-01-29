AG Wilson suing state over city gun laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General (AG), Alan Wilson, is suing the state of South Carolina over what he believes are unconstitutional city gun laws.

According to the report, AG Wilson asked the state Supreme Court to “hear the case in its original jurisdiction,” meaning the case would bypass lower courts and go straight to the state Supreme Court.

The lawsuit filed with the state Supreme Court alleges that “state law preempts local regulation of firearms.” Consequently, AG Wilson is asking for various gun related ordinances adopted by the city of Columbia to be stricken down.

Examples of ordinances noted in the report include an ordinance that “would allow the city to confiscate firearms from those people who have Extreme Risk Protection Orders against them”, an ordinance that “bans the possession of firearms within 1000 feet of a public or private school,” and an ordinance that “prohibits homemade firearms which have no serial number (known as ghost guns).”

AG Wilson said that “his Office strongly supports Home Rule and the right of a city or county to protect its citizens, but the State Constitution and state law must be followed.”