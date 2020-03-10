Agencies widening search for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the continued search for Jimmy McCants (84) of Pawley’s Island.

McCants served as the Chairman of the Pawleys Island Planning Commission, but reportedly stepped down recently.

McCants was last seen around noon on Monday when he told his wife he was going to run some errands.

His car was later found between bridges near Georgetown.

GCSO says that they are bringing every available resource to the search, as they

don’t want to leave a stone unturned.”

28 people participated in the preliminary search Monday night and 49 people continued the search on Tuesday.

The multi-agency effort included teams from GCSO, Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown City Fire, Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Midway Fire Rescue Chief, Doug Eggiman, said that McCants’ family and friends can “rest assured we are doing all we can to find him.”

GCSO Sheriff Carter Weaver said that he is hoping the public can provide some help.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.