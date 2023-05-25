CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Airbnb is placing restrictions on some bookings during the summer season in South Carolina in an effort to crack down on authorized partying, the company announced Thursday.

According to the company, certain one-night and two-night reservations for entire home listings will be blocked over both Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend.

The system looks at factors relating to the guest’s account and their booking attempt that may indicate a higher risk for a disruptive or unauthorized party incident, like whether the guest has a history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), the distance to the listing, whether the booking is last-minute, among other considerations.

The initiative aligns with the vacation rental company’s ban on parties and events at listings worldwide which officially went into effect last year.

Airbnb said more than 300 people were deterred from booking entire home listings in South Carolina over Memorial Day weekend during the 2022 pilot program.

Similar policies were put in place by Airbnb for New Year’s Eve Weekend and Halloween weekend.