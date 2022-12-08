CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Airbnb is placing restrictions on some bookings during New Year’s Eve weekend in South Carolina in an effort to crack down on authorized partying, the company announced Thursday.

First-time bookers and guests without a positive account history will be banned from booking entire home listings for a one-night stay over the holiday weekend statewide.

The initiative falls in line with the vacation rental company’s ban on parties and events at listings worldwide which officially went into effect in June.

According to Airbnb, more than 1,400 people were deterred from booking home listings in South Carolina over New Year’s Eve in 2021. Slightly more than 250 of those bookings were in the Charleston area.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the overwhelming majority of guests and Hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community,” Naba Banerjee, Director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb said. “These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end-of-year celebrations with added reassurance.”

Similar policies were put in place by Airbnb over Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend, and Halloween weekend.