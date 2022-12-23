SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander.

The person was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Shaw AFB said that the incident is being investigated by the 20th Security Forces Squadron as well as local and federal authorities.

