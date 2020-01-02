Alcohol sales begin at USC athletic events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s official – you can now buy alcohol at University of South Carolina athletic events.

Beer and wine will be sold at portable kiosks and other vendors at Colonial Life Arena. They will not be available at the primary Aramark concession stands to keep lines moving.

Anyone buying beer or wine will be carded. You’ll also be limited to two beverages per sale.

Students, you cannot use your Carolina Card to buy alcohol.

All beer and wine sales will stop at the end of the third quarter of women’s basketball games.

For men’s games, they will end during the 12-minute TV time-out in the second half.

This is according to SEC regulations.