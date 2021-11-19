State Grand Jury announces five indictments, including 27 charges, against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Friday announced five indictments, totaling 27 counts, against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The new indictments are presumed to be in connection to the death of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Murdaugh, and subsequent financial settlement.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said the indictments charge Murdaugh, 53, with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes, and one count of forgery.

BREAKDOWN OF INDICTMENTS

In the first indictment out of Bamberg County, AG Wilson said Murdaugh is charged with obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more (four counts); money laundering, value $100,000 or more (three counts); and computer crime, value $10,000 or more.

Obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $500. Money laundering, value $100,000 or more is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue, whichever is greater. Computer crime, value $10,000 or more is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

The indictments stem from an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and launder $792,000.00.

In the second indictment, out of Orangeburg County, Murdaugh was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more; money laundering, value $100,000 or more; computer crime, value $10,000 or more; and forgery, value $10,000 or more.

Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. Forgery, value $10,000 or more is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine in the discretion of the court.

The indictments come from part of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and launder $125,000.00.

In the third indictment, out of Colleton County, Murdaugh was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more; and computer crime, value $10,000 or more.

The indictments stem from an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $70,000.

In the fourth indictment, venued in Beaufort County, Murdaugh was charged with obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more (three counts); money laundering, value $100,000 or more (three counts); computer crime, value $10,000 or more (three counts).

The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $3,483,431.95, according to Wilson’s office.

In the fifth indictment, out of Allendale County, Murdaugh was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more (two counts); and computer crime, value $10,000 or more (two counts).

Wilson’s office said the indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $383,056.14.

Murdaugh, together, is charged in alleged schemes to defraud victims and launder $4,853,488.09, according to AG Wilson.

He is still being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company after being previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury.

Murdaugh was suspended from practicing law in the state by the South Carolina Supreme Court on September 8, 2021, after his former practice alleged he misappropriated funds.

Attorneys representing the estate of Gloria Satterfield, a family housekeeper who died after an accidental fall at the Murdaugh home, released a statement saying the Satterfield family is grateful to law enforcement for their “continued efforts in the investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Gloria Satterfield and the egregious breaches of trust and theft committed upon her sons.”

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter went on to say, “the additional indictments brought today in connection with the crimes committed against Gloria and her sons as well as apparently others are welcome, long overdue and were appropriately brought. While justice can appear at times to move slowly, when the dam breaks, justice flows like a mighty river – and in this case a mighty river is needed to cleanse all that has occurred.”

They said while Murdaugh is entitled to his presumption of innocence and to his rights under the criminal process, “it seems the State Wide Grand Jury was as unimpressed with his opioid defense and other explanations given as we have been. As always, we are steadfastly in the Satterfield corner and committed to seeing these matters to the end.”

Murdaugh could face more than 50 years in prison if found guilty on the charges.