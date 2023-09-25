SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have cleared Spartanburg Methodist College after a report of a possibly armed person on campus Monday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, students overheard that “someone was on campus possibly with a firearm.”

The campus was placed into lockdown and an emergency alert was sent to students.

The alert told students to lock their doors and secure themselves. It said, “Possible subject on campus with a firearm.”

Students were asked to stay in place until told all clear.

Deputies said they were called to the college to assist and conducted a search of the campus.

The sheriff’s office said nobody was actually seen on campus with a gun and no injuries were reported.

Deputies have since cleared the scene.