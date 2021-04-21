All SC school districts to offer 5-day in-person learning beginning April 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across South Carolina will begin offering full face-to-face instruction beginning next week.

The South Carolina Department of Education says 76 districts across the state are currently offering full in-person learning for all students.

Three districts are offering a hybrid model, including the Colleton County School District. But all three will transition to five-day face-to-face learning for all students beginning Monday.

It comes after the General Assembly passed a joint resolution on Wednesday requiring every school district to offer five-day, in-person classroom instruction to students no later than April 26th.

The resolution also requires five-day in-person learning to be offered the next school year.

“Every family must be given the option of sending their child to school five days a week face to face and the science shows that this can be done safely in every community. I am thankful for the educators who have been making this option a reality for many throughout this school year and look forward to the Governor signing this bill into law, ensuring every school will be fully open for in-person learning now and into the future,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Districts may offer virtual instruction to those families that have chosen it for the 2020-21 school year.

