All SC State Parks to close Saturday through the end of April

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All South Carolina State Parks will be closed to the public beginning Saturday and will continue through the end of April.

Officials say the closure is designed to keep visitors and employees safe and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Current visitors at campsites and cabins can remain on site through the duration of their rental reservation so long as they practice official social distancing measures.

New reservations from Saturday, March 28th through Thursday, April 30th will be canceled and refunds will be issued.

Park officials say this is the third limited-access directive the Park Service has made this month in response to the public health advisories.

Earlier this month, park leaders canceled gatherings of all large group reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events for the entire month.

The suspensions will continue through April.