Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error.

The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for the printing process according to officials.

The vendor is one of three vendors approved by the South Carolina State Election Commission to print and mail ballots.

Spartanburg County has used the vendor in past elections and experienced no issues.

Almost 700 voters out of 1,500 are expected to receive an incorrect ballot.

A new ballot is being mailed immediately with an explanation of the error according to the county’s election office.

Officials said the replacement ballot will be in an envelope with a yellow stripe to indicate the correct ballots.

These ballots are expected to be mailed Thursday, October 13th.

Voters who are unsure if they’ve been impacted by this error can check by visiting scvotes.gov and clicking ‘Get My Sample Ballot.’