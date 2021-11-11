Almost a dozen bills pre-filed in SC legislature to block vaccine and related mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina lawmakers have pre-filed almost a dozen bills that seek to block the COVID-19 vaccine and other related mandates.
Representative Jones:
- A bill to prohibit public institutions of higher learning from requiring that employees and students wear a face mask.
- A bill to prohibit any state agency, department, institution, commission, board, or political subdivision, including school districts from requiring that individuals wear a face mask.
- A joint resolution that the Department of Helath and Environmental Control (DHEC) may not expend funds on any mandatory enforcement, coercion, requirement, or guidance of face masks, COVID-19 testing, or COVID-19 vaccines.
- A joint resolution that no state agency, department, institution, commission board, or political subdivision, including school districts, may require that individuals recieve a COVID-19 vaccination.
Representative Bustos
- A bill that prohibits employers from terminating an employee for declining to receieve a COVID-19 vaccination if the employee received monoclonal antibody treatment or was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.
- A joint resolution that prohibits public institutions of higher education from requiring students and employees to recieve COVID-19 vaccination or demonstrate proof of having recieved the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of being present in any instituion facility without a face mask. Also, to prohibit public institutions of higher learning from requiring students and employees to receive or demonstrate proof of having recieved the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment or enrollment.
Representatives Burns and Chumley
- A bill to establish civil liability in certain circumstances for an entity that requires a person seeking admission on their premises to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Reps. Hiott, Haddon, Burns, Chumley, Jones, Magnuson, Forrest, Long, Dabney, Gilliam, Oremus, May, Nutt, McCravy, B. Cox, McGarry, Hixon, Morgan, McCabe, Jordan, Fry, Crawford, Thayer, Lowe, Calhoon, Bennett, Trantham, Allison, Wooten, G. R. Smith, M. M. Smith, Huggins, Davis, Willis, Taylor, Martin, Bustos, V. S. Moss, Ligon, Yow, Hill, D. C. Moss, T. Moore and Pope
- A bill to enact the “South Carolina Vaccination Rights Act of 2022” which would: set forth certain unlawful discriminatory practices relating to requirements involving a person’s vaccination status or possession of an immunity passport, appropriate funds to meet certain requirements, define “vaccination status” and “immunity passport” in the state human affairs commission, and make additional declarations about the privacy of medical records and discrimination by vaccination status.
Reps. Wooten, Huggins, Caskey, B. Cox, Fry, Ballentine, Oremus, Crawford, Bradley, Taylor, Haddon, Kimmons, Trantham, Morgan, Willis, Thayer, Gilliam, Bailey and D. C. Moss
- A bill to prohibit the swtate and its political subdivisions from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for first responders.