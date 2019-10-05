Amber Alert issued in Newberry after two children abducted

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCBD) – An Amber Alert has been issued as two children were abducted in Newberry.

Officials say the abduction took place at Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry on Saturday, October 5.

Officers say that it is believed that Tommy Toland, the non-custodial father, abducted Tommir and Ommira Toland.

They added that Tommy Toland is a registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn the house.

Courtesy: SLED

Tommir Toland, 11, is a black male, measures at 5 foot tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes.

Courtesy: SLED

Ommira Toland, 6, is a black female, measures at 3 foot tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multi-colored pants and black shoes.

Courtesy: SLED

The subject in question, Tommy Toland, 43, is a black male, measures at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He has tattoos on both of his arms.

The vehicle that he was last seen driving was a 2001 grey Honda Accord with a green hood and green passenger fender.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.