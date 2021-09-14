American Red Cross launches program to increase blood availability for sickle cell patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With over 10,000 people in the U.S. having sickle cell disease, along with a majority of patients being of African descent, the American Red Cross is taking the initiative to grow the number of blood donors in the black community to help patients with sickle cell disease.

According to the Red Cross, fewer health resources are available to help those suffering from sickle cell disease compared to similar diseases. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that sickle cell patients experience worse health outcomes than other diseases.

Sickle cell patients require routine blood transfusions to help manage their disease, however, these patients can develop an immune response from a blood donor that is not matched to their own.

Members of the black community have distinct markers on their red blood cells which makes their donations ideal to help those with sickle cell disease. The Red Cross says that more than half of Black blood donors have blood that is free of C, E, and K antigens, which makes them a better match for sickle cell patients.

The Red Cross asks members of the Black community to help combat the sickle cell crisis in helping to meet the needs of sickle cell patients.

Donors can help by scheduling a donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor mobile app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

“Transfusions provide healthy blood cells, unblocking blood vessels and delivering oxygen,” says Dr. Yvetter Miller, Executive Medical Director for the American Red Cross. “By increasing the amount of closely matched blood products, the Red Cross is able to help ensure the right blood product is available at the right time for patients facing a sickle cell crisis – minimizing complications for those with rare blood types fighting sickle cell disease.”

Below is a list of blood donation opportunities by county:

Berkeley:

Goose Creek

9/19/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Community Center, 510 St. James Ave.

9/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Stratford High School, 951 Crowfield Blvd.

Moncks Corner

9/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Town of Moncks Corner, 118 Carolina Ave

9/28/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pimlico Community, 1603 Pimlico Blvd.

Saint Stephen

9/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Timberland High School, 1418 Gravel Hill Rd.

Summerville

9/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cane Bay Family YMCA, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd

Charleston:

9/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of Charleston Stern Center, College of Charleston, 71 George St.

9/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/16/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/17/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/18/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/19/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Academic Magnet High School, 5109 West Enterprise

9/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Philips Church, 142 Church Street

9/22/2021: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street

9/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/23/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/24/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/25/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/26/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/30/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

9/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., MUSC Horseshoe, 171 Ashley Ave.

Mount Pleasant

9/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/17/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/18/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/19/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Motley Rice LLC, 29 Bridgeside Boulevard

9/24/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/24/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 N Hwy 17 H

9/25/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/26/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

9/27/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1720 Carolina Park Blvd

9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

North Charleston

9/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Charleston School of the Arts – Bloodmobile, 1509 W Enterprise Street

9/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Charleston’s Rigging & Marine Hardware Inc, 1210 Truxtun Ave

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague

9/16/2021: 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road

9/20/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crews Subaru Showroom, 8261 Rivers Ave

9/24/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., NIWC 198, 1545 Truxtun Ave

9/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Palmetto Scholars Academy, 7499 Dorchester Road

Seabrook Island

9/23/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., The Lake House, 2319 Seabrook Island Road

Colleton

Walterboro

9/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Faith Walterboro, 858 Bells Hwy

Dorchester

Summerville

9/16/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Summerville Family YMCA, 208 West Doty Ave

9/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cresswind Charleston, 326 Hundred Oaks Pkwy

9/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lincolnville Town Hall, 141 West Broad St

9/28/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lowe’s of Oakbrook, 9600 Dorchester Rd

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival. Safety precautions including face masks will be implemented to protect the health of all attendees and staff.