AMHS ranked #1 high school in state, #2 in country

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Academic Magnet High School (AMHS) in North Charleston has been ranked the number one high school in the state and number two high school in the country, according to newly released U.S. News & World Report annual rankings.

This is the second year in a row that AMHS has ranked second in the country. In 2019, it ranked number one.

AMHS also ranked as the second-best magnet high school in the country for the second year in a row.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools based on six factors: college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

AMHS Principal, Catherine Spencer, responded to the ranking saying “congratulations to the entire Raptor community — parents, students, and staff — who give extraordinary commitment and dedication each and every day to create and foster the best in learning environments that result in exceptional achievement. Your efforts deserve this national recognition and are noted throughout the world!”

Four Charleston County School District schools ranked among the top 25 in the state: AMHS, Charleston County School of the Arts, Wando High School, and James Island Charter High School.