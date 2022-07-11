MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Mass shootings and gun deaths in the United States rival 2021’s record-breaking numbers, just seven months into the year.

This recent wave of gun violence raises the question — how do law enforcement agencies prepare?

Officials at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy say they not only offer active shooter training to local law enforcement agencies. The training is now available for schools, churches, businesses, and other organizations.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Highland Park Tragedy in Illinois on the Fourth of July marks the 309th mass shooting in the U.S. since the start of 2022. They define a mass shooting as four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Officials say active shooter training and tactics have evolved over the years since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Littleton Colorado.

Lewis “Jackie” Swindler, Director for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy says, “now 20 to 25 years later, I hope every school district has a plan and every college has a plan.” He says law enforcement is better now at planning things that may or may not happen. His advice is every agency should try to have equipment available in case of an emergency. Swindler adds that he doesn’t want anyone to live in fear, just be aware of their surroundings.

For more information on training, contact the CJA.