CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New data collected from a government agency ranks South Carolina among states with the worst drivers.

South Carolina ranks third among states with the worst drivers, according to analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA).

Car Insurance Comparison ranked states by measuring fatality, drunk driving and careless driving rates.

South Carolina tied with Montana, with the car accident death rate being the states’ worst category.

SC’s car accident death rate was 1.73 – the worst of all 50 states, according to Car Insurance Comparison.

In addition, 45.85% of deadly accidents in the state involved speeding.

Texas and New Mexico both tied as states with the worst drivers the study reported.

The full analysis can be viewed here.