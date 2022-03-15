GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A husband and wife from Anderson were both sentenced to upwards of 35 years for their roles in a sex trafficking operation.

Gary Garland, 54, and Shannon Garland, 49 were both sentenced to 35 years and 26 and a half years respectively for their involvement in sex trafficking minors and producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced.

The following patrons of the sex trafficking operation were sentenced:

Johnny Wells (58), sentenced to 13 and a half years

Kianna Daily (41), sentenced to five years

Glenn Whitcomb (69), sentenced to a year and a half

Michael Skelton (33), sentenced to just over a year

John Towery (63) and Duwone Allen (30), sentenced to five years probabtion with house arrest

“The lengthy sentences received by each of these defendants holds them accountable for their heinous crimes and ensures they will be unable to abuse and traffic another child,” said Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for North and South Carolina.

According to USAO, that evidence revealed that the Garlands took part in a scheme to force two minor victims into engaging with no less than 300 sexual encounters with themselves and other patrons for the Garland’s benefit.

In addition, the minors were completely dependent on the Garlands as they were provided with illegal drugs to induce forced participation in sexual acts, USAO said.

The sexual encounters were also advertised on the internet with the patrons responding to the postings.

The federal sentences were imposed by U.S. District Donald C. Coggins, Jr., with lifetime term court-ordered supervisions to follow.

The Garlands were also ordered to pay restitution, forfeit their home, and register as sex offenders upon release along with their co-defendants.