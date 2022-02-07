Anderson Co. PAWS finds a new way to deal with ex’s on Valentine’s Day

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but not everyone sees it as a day of love. Anderson County PAWS is hosting a fundraiser to help the heartbroken singles get back at their exes.
For a $5 donation, PAWS workers will write the name of your ex in a litter pan or on a stuffed fabric toy and let the animals take care of them on Valentine’s Day.
If you are interested, send Anderson County PAWS the name of your ex along with your donation via PayPal @AndersonCountyPAWS or stop by during business hours leading up to Valentine’s Day!
The shelter is opened Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 12-5 p.m.