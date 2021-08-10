Anderson man who said he was a “sleeper agent” is ninth South Carolinian charged in Capitol Riot

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Derek Cooper Gunby on Tuesday was arrested for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Gunby is the ninth South Carolinian charged in connection to the event.

According to court documents, FBI agents received a tip about Gunby’s participation. A Facebook page belonging to someone named Derek Gunby “stated that he was employed as a ‘Sleeper/Agent,’ was a “Former Vice President/Member Board of Directors at the Fathers’ Rights Movement,’ and was a former satellite communications non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.”

Via FBI Documents

Via FBI Documents

Via FBI Documents

Via FBI Documents

Via FBI Documents

Gunby posted multiple photos of himself in D.C. on January 6, including “photos of the rioters outside the Capitol building at 3:15 p.m.”

Surveillance video from inside the Capitol shows a person that appears to be Gunby walking through the halls. When interviewed by FBI officers, Gunby admitted to being inside the Capitol and said “there was no one stopping him from going in, so he went in and walked around.”

After leaving the Capitol, Gunby posted a livestream from which the following excerpts were taken, according to court documents:

Screenshot from livestream via FBI documents

“We all pretty much surrounded the Capitol. We are at a point now in this county where they’re going to listen to us. They have to listen to us. Your congressional leaders are not afraid of you. They are more afraid of the Chinese Communist party. They’re more afraid of left wing media. And they are more afraid of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter than they are of the American patriot, the American conservative, the American libertarian. The person who is on the right side of the Constitution.

Came a little closer to some nightsticks and rubber bullets than we wanted to. But, this was ultimately peaceful. I do believe that the Metro police here in Washington do understand the stark difference between Trump supporters, the patriots, what have you, than say ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter. The character is completely different. There couldn’t be more of a stark difference in justification, and intent, and capability. If the American patriot wanted to storm this Capitol, take over this building, and take care of all Congress in there, they could do it. They could do it.“

Gunby is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.