Anderson Police officer killed in crash on SC 24 in Anderson Co. ID’d

Sgt. Ethan Kaskin- Courtesy of the City of Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said an Anderson Police Department officer was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash on Highway 24.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. near Wham Road on Highway 24 at the Double Bridges.



(Source: 7 News)

(Source: 7 News)

Troopers said the driver of a 2013 Dodge SUV was traveling east on SC 24 when they crossed over the centerline and crashed into a 2015 Ford SUV that was headed west on SC 24.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

The coroner’s office confirmed the man who was killed was Sgt. Ethan Kaskin with the Anderson Police Department. Kaskin was a sergeant in investigations.

According to the coroner’s release, Kaskin was traveling in his city vehicle west on Highway 24 Friday morning after working out and was hit head-on by another vehicle traveling east.

Kaskin was reportedly returning home to get ready for his shift when the accident occurred.

Coroner Greg Shore said Kaskin died from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the Dodge — a 22-year-old woman — was taken to AnMed for treatment of severe injuries.

The coroner’s office, SCHP and SCHP’s MAIT Team are continuing to investigate the crash.