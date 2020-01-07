Animal Care takes in nearly 40 dogs seized from apparent puppy mill

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate after nearly 40 dogs were seized from “deplorable conditions” in an apparent puppy mill on Monday.

The dogs are now under evaluation at Animal Care. They are being looked at by experts to get them vaccinated and find out what other type of care they may need. It could still be quite some time before they’re available for adoption.

“Our job right now now that they’re here, our focus is going to be to give them the absolute best care we can give them while they’re here,” Paula Church with Animal Care said. “There’s no reason why these animals should’t be able to make a recovery, but again we won’t know for sure until they are fully assessed.”

Meanwhile, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down who is responsible. In addition to the rescued dogs, they found two deceased dogs at the location on Dunklin Hill Road.

“Very malnourished, living in deplorable conditions. It looked as if the place and the property had been abandoned by any humans,” Lt. Ryan Flood said.

Flood says the investigation started when Animal Care contacted Animal Control.

“They had received a complaint from Animal Care about a dog that was brought in with some significant injuries to it,” Flood said.

Animal Control has a history at this residence and went to investigate, then immediately called the Sheriff’s Office.

“They are victims, that obviously can’t speak. And in a position like this where there’s no one living or residing or caring for these animals it’s very sad,” Flood said.

Animal Care is now working to care for the rescued dogs while making space by asking the public to give a home to other adoptable animals.

“A lot of really good positive things are happening and when we ask the community for help they’re really good at stepping up and helping us when we need it the most,” Church said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking to charge whoever is responsible with three charges, one of which could be a felony. So far, they’ve been unable to make contact with anyone who owns that property.

Animal Care says you can also help them by donating–whether that’s supplies, money, or your time.