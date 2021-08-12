Anne Frank Center to open at University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Anne Frank Center is opening at the University of South Carolina.

It will be the first museum in North America and the fourth in the world where visitors can walk through the famed story of the teenage Holocaust victim.

The center was announced at a ceremony on Tuesday. It will feature a rendering of the attic where the girl’s Jewish family hid from the Nazis for more than two years during World War II.

The center also tells Frank’s story through the lens of the American Jim Crow and civil rights eras.

Public group tours are scheduled to start on Sept. 15.

