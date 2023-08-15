BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested a teen in connection to a July shooting in Hilton Head.

On Saturday, deputies were sent to Hilton Head Gardens apartments after our dispatch center received an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity occurring in the complex.

According to BCSO, the anonymous tipster reported that several people were trespassing in a vacant apartment.

Deputies were knocking on the door of the vacant apartment when a teen jumped out of the window and fled from deputies.

After a brief search, the teen was found sitting in a vehicle at the Sea Turtle Marketplace. He was detained and identified.

The 17-year-old was wanted in connection to the July 19 shooting incident at Hilton Head Gardens that left another teen injured.

Investigators previously identified the person responsible for the shooting and have been seeking to locate him. He was 16 years old when the shooting occurred.

The juvenile was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia on Saturday.

He faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

He will have a detention hearing in Family Court later this week.