Another earthquake reported near Columbia; ninth quake in less than 2 weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another earthquake was recorded near Columbia on Wednesday.

This is the ninth small-scale earthquake to rattle an area near the state capital in only a few weeks.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Lugoff, SC at 1:45 a.m.; the United States Geological Survey later upgraded that quake to a 2.6, according to SCEMD.

They said this is the ninth quake on record since December 27th.

SCEMD said the small earthquakes are not indicators of a larger earthquake to come. They said small quakes are common in South Carolina, which has faultlines that run throughout the state.

