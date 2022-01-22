Another low magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina’s midlands Friday afternoon

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – Another low-magnitude earthquake was reported near Columbia on Friday.

The United States Geological Survey said the 1.94 magnitude quake happened about 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina around 3:34 p.m.

South Carolina’s emergency management officials said this is the 16th earthquake to rattle the area since December 27th, 2021, and the 17th to be recorded in the state during that same time span.

That area has seen a cluster of small earthquakes over the past several months. SCEMD said the series of earthquakes does not hint at a larger earthquake on the horizon.

They said earthquakes are unpredictable and are not uncommon in South Carolina.