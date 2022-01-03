Another quake: Minor earthquakes continue near South Carolina capital city

South Carolina News

by: MEG KINNARD,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Minor earthquakes are continuing to rumble in an area near South Carolina’s capital city that has tallied at least eight over the last week.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that a 2.5-magnitude quake was registered before 6 a.m. Monday near Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake was the eighth to be felt in the area since December 27, when a 3.3-magnitude quake struck, followed by two smaller ones.

Over the course of the ensuing week, four more quakes were registered.

No injuries or damage have been reported from the earthquakes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES