Another shut down unlikely even as South Carolina virus cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There are plenty of signs in the statistics that South Carolina is seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The past three days have seen more than 300 new cases reported, the only days where new cases have topped 300 since the coronavirus was first detected in South Carolina in early March.

A daily record of 20 deaths were reported Wednesday and the seven day average for deaths is also climbing.

However, Gov. Henry McMaster has suggested in recent days any mass closings in the state for the virus are over and people will need to be responsible for their own health and preventing the spread of the virus.