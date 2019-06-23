Anti-abortion rally held outside of Planned Parenthood in Columbia

South Carolina News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Protesters held an anti-abortion rally outside of a Planned Parenthood in Columbia.

There were a number of organizations who participated including the Students for Life of America and Advocates for Life.

Protesters carried many signs and banners with phrases such as: “Abortion Betrays Women” and “I am the Pro-Life Generation”.

The South Carolina House passed the fetal heartbeat bill, which would make it illegal to receive an abortion in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, earlier this year.

Senators will revisit the bill in January.

