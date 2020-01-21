April 2020 recognized as ‘Workplace Violence Prevention Month’ in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – April 2020 will now be recognized in South Carolina as “Workplace Violence Prevention Month.”

The Resolution, known as H. 4904, was introduced by Representative Wendell G. Gilliard on January 15, and has been approved by the S.C. House of Representatives.

According to Representative Gilliard, the resolution aims to “raise awareness of workplace violence in the healthcare employment sector and to encourage healthcare employers along with law enforcement to host workplace violence training.”

Workplace violence is defined as “any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or other threatening disruptive behavior that occurs at the work site” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The decision to highlight the healthcare sector was influenced in part by 2015 U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics that indicate workplace violence to be four times more common in healthcare than in other private industries, as cited in the Resolution.

The Resolution also noted that S.C. is one of only three states that does not have “enhanced penalties for violence against healthcare workers” though legislation currently under review is working to change that.