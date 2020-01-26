Arrest made in deadly Boiling Springs shooting, Spartanburg Co. armed robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have charged Troy Dashaun Braxton in connection with a deadly shooting and an armed robbery.

According to Investigators, Braxton was originally arrested when he failed to stop for a deputy at the intersection of John B. White, Sr. Boulevard and Southport Road on January 21 and a chase ensued into the city limits.

At that time, deputies say, he was charged with Driving Under Suspension (2nd offense), Failure to Stop, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Investigators said evidence found in his vehicle and interviews showed that the Braxton was involved in an armed robbery that took place at The Donnette on Asheville Highway on January 1.

That same evidence, deputies said, also linked him to the shooting death of 32-year-old Juan Booker on January 10th at 1000 Dornoch Drive in Boiling Springs.

Booker was reportedly shot in a stairwell outside of an apartment at the Promenade Apartments. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Braxton has been charged with Murder, four counts of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Deputies said Braxton was on probation in Union County and will be charged with Violation of Probation.

Braxton is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Saturday afternoon.