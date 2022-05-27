COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary has taken to South Carolina’s coastal airwaves with a “six-figure” digital and television ad buy seeking to contrast herself against the incumbent.

Katie Arrington’s 30-second spot was provided to The Associated Press in advance of its release.

It features voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace, saying “she turned her back on Trump.”

FILE – Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is set to meet two GOP challengers on the debate stage, Monday, May 23, 2022, who are seeking to oust her from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

Former South Carolina state lawmaker Katie Arrington speaks at a rally ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Arrington — now making a second congressional bid — says a dispute over her access to top-secret government information has been part of a politically motivated smear campaign tied to her support of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

This ad is the first to directly contrast these two candidates in the closely watched primary.

Trump soured on Mace after she voted to certify that the voters chose Joe Biden to be president.