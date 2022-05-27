COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary has taken to South Carolina’s coastal airwaves with a “six-figure” digital and television ad buy seeking to contrast herself against the incumbent.
Katie Arrington’s 30-second spot was provided to The Associated Press in advance of its release.
It features voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace, saying “she turned her back on Trump.”
This ad is the first to directly contrast these two candidates in the closely watched primary.
Trump soured on Mace after she voted to certify that the voters chose Joe Biden to be president.