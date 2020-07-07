As COVID numbers rise in South Carolina, hospitals eye bed space

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina hospitals could have to implement medical surge plans to add thousands of additional beds as COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers keep rising.
The state hospital association said Monday that hospitals will initiate a bed surge plan if statewide bed utilization reaches 80%.
The utilization rate has at times exceeded 75% since the start of the pandemic.
State health officials announced 1,505 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Monday, following the holiday weekend.
Some children’s hospitals have already begun to admit adults to help make room for COVID-19 and other patients.