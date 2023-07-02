NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Federal and local authorities are on scene of a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach near Barefoot Resort and Golf, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with North Myrtle Beach police told News13 that at least one person was killed in the crash and another was hurt.

In a statement to News13, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at about 11 a.m. and that four people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Wilkinson said the NTSB will secure the area for about two days.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.