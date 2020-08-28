At White House, SC’s McMaster flouts his own mask mandate

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks on during a media briefing on coronavirus response with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Despite his urging that South Carolina residents wear masks in public to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Henry McMaster flouted his own recommendations during Thursday’s Republican National Convention.

Gov. McMaster was spotted multiple times in photographs and television coverage without a face covering, in close proximity to others.

The governor attended President Donald Trump’s speech to close out the festivities on the South Lawn of the White House.

A photo posted on Twitter by a former McMaster staffer, taken from television coverage, clearly showed the governor not wearing a mask.

Many of McMaster’s executive orders during the pandemic have referenced the need to practice social distancing and, in places where that’s not possible, wear a mask.