HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An attorney for Sidney and Tammy Moorer says he is working on a civil lawsuit on behalf of his clients.

Attorney Eric Poston, of Chalmers Poston, said he plans to work on a civil suit over the next few weeks. His previous plans for a civil suit were postponed pending criminal trials for the Moorers.

Poston says he plans to file the lawsuit in reference to the investigation surrounding the disappearance of Heather Elvis. He had previously said causes of actions for which to sue were “based upon the misconduct displayed by the solicitor, law enforcement personnel, and the State’s other witnesses at Mr. Moorer’s upcoming trial.”

Poston told News13 in May that the lawsuit would be filed in federal court against “the involved law enforcement agencies as well as specific law enforcement officials.” He also said his firm would sue Facebook, Terry Elvis, and others.

Sidney Moorer was found guilty in September during his retrial for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis. Moorer was sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The sentences will run concurrently.

Tammy Moorer was found guilty in October of 2018 of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping in the disappearance of Elvis. She also was sentenced to 30 years both, to run concurrently.

Heather Elvis’ body has not been discovered and no DNA evidence was presented that linked Elvis to the Moorer’s vehicle or home. She disappeared in 2013.