Attorney for Sidney Moorer released rap video about his client’s innocence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The attorney for Sidney Moorer, Eric Poston, who goes by the name “Ducati James” released a rap video on behalf of his client.

Poston says that his clients are innocent in the disappearance of Heather Elvis.

“She innocent like Sidney Moorer, eh she innocent like Sidney Moorer, eh,” said Ducati James in his song.

The profanity-laced song was released Saturday.

Moorer was convicted in Elvis’ disappearance more than a year ago and is now serving 30 years in prison. Poston has threatened a civil lawsuit over the conviction.

However, the description below the video on YouTube says, “In anticipation of filing a $100 million lawsuit, lawyer-rapper Ducati James recorded and produced innocent in honor of his client.”

Elvis is presumed dead, though her body has never been found.