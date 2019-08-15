Attorney General to discuss increase in opioid overdose deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The fight continues against the opioid epidemic here in South Carolina.

A recent report from the Department of Health and Environmental Control found opioid overdose deaths increased from 748 to 816 between 2017 and 2018 here in the Palmetto State.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson, the director of the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, Sara Goldsby, will discuss the next steps to prevent more deaths during a press conference in Columbia on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Goldsby said the agency expected to see an increase based on past data and trends. “We expected there was going to be an increase and we were right.”

Out of the three major metro areas (Charleston, Columbia and Greenville), Greenville saw an increase in opioid-related deaths by almost 80%. In 2017 there were 73 opioid-related deaths in Greenville, in 2018 there were 131.

Richland County actually saw a decrease in opioid-involved deaths. In Charleston, there was a slight increase from 94 deaths in 2017 to 100 last year.

See all the numbers and read the full report HERE. That news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m.