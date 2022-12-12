The FCC says robotexts are on the rise (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced support for an FCC proposal that would cut down on unwanted and illegal text messages.

The FCC proposal would require mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and numbers on ‘Do Not Originate’ (DNO) lists.

“As much as we all hate robocalls, now we’re also being bombarded with robotext messages, so we’re asking the FCC to take the same action on unwanted texts that it did with unwanted calls,” Attorney General Wilson said.

According to the FCC, the agency received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted text messages in 2021, a nearly 10 percent increase from the previous year.

In addition to blocking unlawful text messages from fraudulent numbers, the coalition of attorneys general asked the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology that would help law enforcement track spoofed numbers and identify bad actors.

Wilson was one of 51 attorneys general to support the proposal.