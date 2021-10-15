Attorney General Wilson joins coalition to oppose increased natural gas, oil costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a 19-state coalition urging Congress to oppose legislation that would increase fees on energy producers.

The two pieces of legislation in question would charge oil and gas producers $1500 to $1800 per ton of methane emissions. With natural gas bills expected to rise by 30% this winter, the additional fee could result in steep price hikes for many Americans on their energy bills and at the pump.

“Natural gas and oil prices are already going up and so is inflation overall, so South Carolinians cannot afford what amounts to a huge tax increase for oil and gas,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Natural gas and gasoline are essentials which keep us moving, working, traveling and enjoying life. Tax increases on producers are tax increases on all of us.”

In a letter sent by the coalition on Thursday, attorneys general cite data from industry experts that say the proposed legislation could cost $14.4 billion and affect more than 150,000 jobs. The coalition urged Congressional leaders to work towards more affordable energy solutions.

South Carolina joined the West Virginia-led coalition that includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah.