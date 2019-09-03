Authorities apprehend suspect in connection to Dollar General armed robbery incident

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Kingstree Police Department alongside Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshalls have apprehended a suspect in connection to an armed robbery incident.

Zaree Brown has been apprehended, according to the Kingstree Police Department. Brown has been charged with strong-armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The incident report stated that while officers were en route to the call, Williamsburg Central Dispatch advised that the suspect fled the scene going towards the railroad tracks.

The suspect ordered the employees to open the cash register, but after several attempts, the victim was unsuccessful and was struck in the head with the back of the pistol causing a laceration.

The report stated that another employee was able to get the register open and the suspect was able to flee with $260.



