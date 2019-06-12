Authorities arrests 36 suspected child predators in conjunction with Operation Broken Heart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 36 suspected child sex offenders in South Carolina as part of Operation Broken Heart.

“I am proud of the effort by all involved with this Task Force,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Protecting our children from Internet predators requires a collaborative effort by local, state and federal agencies working together to investigate and prosecute these offenders, as well as educate parents and their children.”



According to the press release, the two-month national operation was conducted during the months of April and May and involved all 61 ICAC Task Forces, which is comprised of over 4,500 law enforcement agencies across the country.

In total, over 1,700 arrests were made nationwide.



Officials stated that in addition to the arrests made in South Carolina, Task Force members also conducted 115 Internet safety presentations during this period reaching over 5,000 people.