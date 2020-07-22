Authorities charge South Carolina teen with sex trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina teenager has been arrested on sex crime charges after engaging in a standoff with authorities who were searching for a missing child.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday that 19-year-old Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas was taken into custody early Monday.

Officials said deputies responded to a Columbia home at about 3:30 a.m. after being notified the child was inside.

Deputies arrested Thomas when he came out of the home and the missing child was found inside.

He’s charged with sex trafficking and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, among other counts. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.