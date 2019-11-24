CHESTER, SC (WBTW) – Authorities in Chester are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart.
The shooting happened around noon.
CBS affiliate WBTV reports one person was killed in the shooting.
The Chester County Sheriff’s office said the Walmart will be closed until further notice.
Count on News13 for updates.
- Colleton County Deputies investigate deadly shooting
- Mystery object over Polk County: Plane, meteor or contrail?
- Florence woman arrested for aiding in a prisoner’s escape
- Authorities in Chester, SC investigate officer-involved shooting at a Walmart
- Lowcountry Food Bank wants to create thousands of meals on Giving Tuesday