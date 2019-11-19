Authorities investigating string of horse slashings in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — State authorities will help investigate recent horse attacks in the Upstate.

Greenville and Spartanburg County officials confirm at least four horses have been attacked in recent weeks. Two horses were euthanized, while another owner found their beloved animal shot dead.

Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, confirmed the Attorney General’s office has asked SLED to assist Upstate law enforcement in the investigations of recent horse attacks.

“SLED will begin coordinating with local law enforcement agencies immediately to assist in the investigations,” Crosby said in an email.

Greenville County officials are expected to discuss the attacks at a community meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church at 4005 N. Highway 414 in Landrum.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the two horse attacks are under investigation in that county. The first attack happened Oct. 31 off Fews Bridge Road. In that case, deputies say a horse was found heavily bleeding from multiple cuts.

A second horse was found dead with several gunshot wounds by its owners. Deputies say that attack happened between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

In Spartanburg County, two horses have been euthanized following attacks.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating attacks in its area to determine any possible connections.

A horse suffered a deep cut and puncture wound while in a pasture on Spencer Creek Road. That attack was reported Nov. 6.

The horse’s owner, Craig Howell, is offering a reward for information.

Howell said the horse named Sarah had to be euthanized.

The retired thoroughbred was attacked about five miles from where another horse was apparently stabbed in its gut.

It happened on Patterson Road in Campobello.

Ann McGinnis found her Palomino Quarter horse injured on Nov. 13.

Her horse, Trigg, was also euthanized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement at 864-596-3582.