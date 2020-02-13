Authorities locate body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik and a deceased male

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they have located the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the announcement Thursday afternoon

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we have found the body, that the coroner has identified, as Faye Marie Swetlik,” he said.

Authorities are now treating the case as a homicide and no arrests have been made.

During the investigation, Snellgrove said a deceased male was located in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

“At this time, we feel there is no danger to the community,” he said.

An investigation is on-going.