Authorities need your help finding missing endangered man Robert Stevens

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in the upstate need your help locating a missing endangered man.

An alert was issued early Thursday morning by the State Law Enforcement Division,

Police in Walhalla say 79-year-old Robert Stevens was last seen Wednesday at about 3 p.m. at the Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex in Oconee County.

Investigators say Stevens may be driving a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban with an army sticker on the back window and a Florida license plate that reads DWN2R.

Stevens is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to SLED. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black slip-on shoes.

Police said he may be headed towards Umatilla, Florida

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately or the Walhalla Police Department at (864) 638-5831.