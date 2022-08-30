Editor’s note: The video in this story and the descriptions of what is in the video may be disturbing to some readers.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released a video that shows a woman driving through a crash scene in Florence County earlier this month, killing a paramedic and a motorcyclist.

Part of the video was previously shown to News13 but was not released publicly until the families could view it.

The video shows a driver — allegedly Jacqueline Williams — drive around the first responders on the wrong side of the road. As crews tend to a motorcyclist, headlights become visible from around a first responder vehicle.

Paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg, were both killed in the crash. Gregg is run over, while Weaver is thrown in the air and under another vehicle. The car turns through the shot, hitting two officers before leaving the frame.

After the crash, the video shows first responders rush to help the people who were hit, including a person on a stretcher.

Editor’s note: Due to the graphic nature of the video, News13 is not showing the moment of the crash. We have also edited out the audio from the video. The video begins as a patrol car arrives on scene of the first crash and freezes before the second crash. The video resumes as first responders rush to help. Part of the video has been blurred.

News13 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request Aug. 10 for the video. On Aug. 15, South Carolina Highway Patrol denied the request in a letter that stated releasing the video “would interfere with a prospective law enforcement proceeding.”

After asking for the video a second time last week, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday and directed us to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for the video. The sheriff’s office didn’t respond to questions about why it was the agency releasing the video after another agency previously denied it.

In total, deputies said nine people were injured during the incident. Some were hit by flying debris from the crash, according to deputies.

Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless homicide. She was also arrested last year for failing to report abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to an official.

Williams was one of seven people who were charged in an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult at the Pee Dee Regional Center. Williams allegedly witnessed abuse and failed to report it.