Authorities respond to fatal fire in Beaufort on Wednesday morning

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has released preliminary details on a fatal fire that occurred in Burton, S.C. on Wednesday morning.

According to BCSO, Burton Fire District (BFD) and BCSO arrived on the scene of a “fully engulfed” travel trailer fire around 9:00 a.m. off of Savannah Highway/SC 128.

First responders were able to extinguish the fire but found what they believe to be an adult body inside of the trailer. The victim has not yet been identified, according to BCSO.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by BCSO and S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

BCSO says that the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will perform a forensic autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

BCSO plans to release additional information as it becomes available.

