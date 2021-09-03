Authorities responding to incident at Richland County jail

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to an unknown incident at the Richland County Jail, or what is also known as the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, near Columbia.

NBC affiliate WIS-TV in Columbia reports the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help with the situation and that a ‘Special Response Team’ has been activated.

A reporter on the scene says there is a large law enforcement presence, along with ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference, which will be live-streamed in this story.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.